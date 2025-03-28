Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 15.0% increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CGCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 901,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,119. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
