Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LCID. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

View Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,521,969. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Lucid Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,084,000 after purchasing an additional 396,188,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after buying an additional 26,172,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after buying an additional 4,844,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.