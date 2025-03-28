Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading 14.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. 381,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 123,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$26.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

