Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.4 %
USAT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
