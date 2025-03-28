Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.4 %

USAT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

