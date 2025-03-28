Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in Canada, representing ownership in these firms. They are primarily traded on exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange and offer investors a way to gain exposure to the Canadian economy through potential capital gains and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 1,853,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,882. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.66. 2,615,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,712. CSX has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 2,033,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,453. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

See Also