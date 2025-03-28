Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camtek traded as low as $61.43 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 19340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek
Camtek Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.