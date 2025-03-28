Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camtek traded as low as $61.43 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 19340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 30.7% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile



Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

