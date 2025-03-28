CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

CalciMedica Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CALC opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.20. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

