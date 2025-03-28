Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 4,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

