Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 4,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.59.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.