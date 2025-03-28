Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.
Sirius XM Stock Down 0.5 %
Sirius XM stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.85%.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
