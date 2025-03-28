Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

