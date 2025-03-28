Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $1.37 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,501,000 after buying an additional 202,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 78.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

AFG opened at $127.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.97 and a 52 week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,717. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

