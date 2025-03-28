Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys Shares of 23,775 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,951,425 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DCI opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

