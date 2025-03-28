Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires Shares of 52,305 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. City State Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

