Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Decreased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $6,046,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $198,146.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,080,365.24. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $262.54 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $230.09 and a one year high of $328.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

