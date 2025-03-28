C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

CHRW opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

