Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.54) in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s previous close.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 815.60 ($10.56) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,058.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 892.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 555.61 ($7.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.24).
Burberry Group Company Profile
