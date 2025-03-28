Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.54) in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s previous close.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 815.60 ($10.56) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,058.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 892.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 555.61 ($7.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.24).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

