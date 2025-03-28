Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,432. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

