Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,432. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
