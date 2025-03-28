BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Up 362.1% in March

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 362.1% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,991. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

