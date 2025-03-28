Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 2.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.05. 366,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,143,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 573,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 79,264 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

