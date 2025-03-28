Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $60.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

