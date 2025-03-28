Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $60.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SNY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi
Sanofi Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SNY opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.