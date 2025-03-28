Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $105.75

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE OMC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $150,819,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,321,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.