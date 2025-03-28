Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $169.45

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $144.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

