Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Century Multisector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

MUSI stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.