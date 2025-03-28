Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 754,343 Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 754,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,000. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 21.55% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FTRB opened at $24.99 on Friday. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $257.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

