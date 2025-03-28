Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 576 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 576 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $396.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.85.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

