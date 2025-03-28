BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Position Raised by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTSGU. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 481,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 381,221 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,538,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 710.2% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 49,302 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BTSGU opened at $66.42 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

