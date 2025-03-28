BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,477.82. This represents a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654,739 shares of company stock worth $325,937,151 in the last 90 days. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

