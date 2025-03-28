BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

BCTXW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.