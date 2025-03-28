Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $686-$691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.16 million. Braze also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRZE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Braze in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Braze Trading Down 1.7 %

BRZE stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,545.84. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,150.40. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

