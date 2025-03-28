Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Damien Leonard Acquires 433,888 Shares of Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Damien Leonard purchased 433,888 shares of Bravura Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$997,074.62 ($627,090.96).
Damien Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Damien Leonard acquired 209,197 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$468,601.28 ($294,717.79).
Bravura Solutions Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.
Bravura Solutions Increases Dividend
Bravura Solutions Company Profile
Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration.
