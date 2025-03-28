Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Brambles Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.