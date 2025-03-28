Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 9,047 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.2% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,766,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,377,961,000 after acquiring an additional 290,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,067,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Shares of DFS opened at $162.91 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average of $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

