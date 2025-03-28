Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Fastenal by 63.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 398,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

