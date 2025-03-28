BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $2.69.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These 4 Stocks Offer High Upside in the AI Data Center Boom
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How Can Tomahawk 6 Contribute to Broadcom’s AI Growth Story?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Home Depot Stock: Is Magic Apron a Gimmick or a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.