BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ZWK opened at C$23.45 on Friday. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a one year low of C$19.85 and a one year high of C$26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.51.
