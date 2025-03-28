Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,019 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.80% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $33,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,907,000 after acquiring an additional 297,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,678,000 after buying an additional 84,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after buying an additional 347,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

View Our Latest Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

Insider Activity

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.