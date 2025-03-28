Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 256,049 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $24,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

