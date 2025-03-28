Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 20,262 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

