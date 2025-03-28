Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.72 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of Chewy worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $2,377,094.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,224,985.18. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock worth $290,611,129. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.