Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

