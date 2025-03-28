BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Latin American had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 115.25%.

BlackRock Latin American Trading Down 0.1 %

LON BRLA traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 309.24 ($4.00). 25,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 307.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock Latin American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 413 ($5.35).

BlackRock Latin American Company Profile

The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

