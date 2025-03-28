BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $53,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,923.84. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $573,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 353,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 813,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 920,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 471,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,552,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

