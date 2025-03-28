BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Sells $316,050.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,528 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,274.96. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BKV Price Performance

BKV stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Get BKV alerts:

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Analysts expect that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BKV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.