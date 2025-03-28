Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Issues Earnings Results

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.22 million.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $456.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.68.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BITF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

