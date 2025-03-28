Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $19.60. Bilibili shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 684,770 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Bilibili Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 477,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bilibili by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,256,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after buying an additional 1,823,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bilibili by 14,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,762,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 1,750,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 754,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,960 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

