Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 347.7% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Big Tree Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Big Tree Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Tree Cloud alerts:

Big Tree Cloud Stock Up 4.8 %

DSY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Big Tree Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.