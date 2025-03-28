Bicara Therapeutics’ (BCAX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

BCAX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,169,000. Red Tree Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,230,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,913,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 1,375,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,000,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 343,059 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

