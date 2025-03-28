Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 18.2% – Still a Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 413,162,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

