Best Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Vertiv, Chevron, Vistra, and Eaton are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies involved in the production of goods, transportation, and other services that are essential to the functioning of the economy. These stocks tend to be sensitive to economic fluctuations and can offer growth opportunities in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,430,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,090,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.40 and a 200 day moving average of $321.69. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,223,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,937,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.40. 8,878,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,467. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.79. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.57. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

