Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Constellation Energy, and Vertiv are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares of companies involved in producing goods, machinery, and services that support manufacturing, transportation, construction, and related sectors. These stocks are often sensitive to economic cycles since demand for industrial products tends to fluctuate with changes in economic growth and capital investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,705,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,986,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.35. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.33, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,677,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,265,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.72. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $352.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.23. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

